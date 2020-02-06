Bruised woman gets Interim barring order in Kildare court after second assault

A woman who told a family law court at Naas that she suffered broken ribs as a result of a second domestic assault within a couple of weeks has been granted an interim or temporary barring order.

The woman appeared at an in camera (non public) hearing at the February 4 sitting of the district court with bruises on her face.

She had been in court over a week earlier in January.

She told the judge that she was beaten up after the January appearance and was beaten up by her husband a second time after he had dropped children to school.

A solicitor representing the woman said a condition of the previous hearing was that he was to stay out of the family home.

Granting the interim barring order, which requires her husband to stay away from their home, Judge Desmond Zaidan, adjourned the case until February 6, so that the man could be contacted to give his side of the story.