Social Democrats hoping to make impact in Kildare South

Candidate Linda Hayden (Social Democrats) is standing on a broad platform in Kildare South and is keenly aware of the pressing issues facing voters in the constituency.

The party did not run in the 2016 general election but Cllr Chris Pender was elected last year in the locals.

Hayden said many workers in the Defence Forces are struggling with their low pay and poor conditions and they have a constant battle to cope with the cost of living.

Hayden told the Post: “All these worries are affecting morale and mental health. We need sufficient pay and pension reform to ensure that the current crisis never reoccurs.”

If elected, she also pledged to champion working families by extending paid and unpaid parental leave so parents have the choice to stay at home.

The Social Democrats hopeful added: “I’m like many constituents as I’m working full-time and I worry about the rising cost of living, my housing situation and the direction the country is going.”