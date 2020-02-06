Plenty of time to cast your ballot at polling stations on Saturday

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on election day, this Saturday, February 8.

By now, if you are registered to vote, you will have received your polling card, which will give details of your local polling station.

Voters will need to bring a form of photo ID with them to confirm their identity to polling station staff.

The following documents are acceptable for identification purposes: a passport; a driving licence; an employee identity card containing a photograph; a student identity card issued by an educational institution and containing a photograph; a travel document containing name and photograph; a Bank or Savings or Credit Union book containing your address in the constituency and/or a Public Services Card.

When polling closes at 10pm on Saturday, ballot boxes will be sealed and brought via Garda escort to the Punchestown Event Centre which is the designated count centre for Kildare North and Kildare South.

The boxes will be opened and sorting and counting of votes will begin on Sunday morning.