Council approves €700k expansion to Kildare vet business

CVS (Ireland) Veterinary Services has been granted permission for a €717,000 development at Kildare-based Troytown Greyabbey Equine Veterinary Services.

The business is based on the Green Road about 5km from Kildare Town,

Kildare Co Council has approved plans for a a single storey intern accommodation building (143sqm) containing six bedrooms with communal facilities.

Also in the designs is a single storey veterinary surgical unit with a CT scanning unit extension.

CVS, the UK vet group Troytown Greyabbey Equine Veterinary Services.

The company was established in 2013 following the merger of Troytown Equine Hospital and Grey Abbey Veterinary Hospital.

The operation currently employs over 30 people.

Troytown Greyabbey is one of the largest equine practices in Ireland.