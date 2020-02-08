ESB is criticised over Naas graffiti inaction

The ESB has been criticised for failing to remove graffiti from installations in Naas.

Naas Tidy Towns has expressed concern about the growing proliferation of graffiti in Naas.

According to local councillor Bill Clear there is graffiti at some 30 locations in Naas, most of it on ESB property.

He told a Naas Municipal District meeting there is graffiti at some 30 locations in Naas, most of it on ESB property.

He said the ESB has indicated that it doesn’t have the facility to remove the graffiti adding “the ESB are very difficult to deal with”.

He said the graffiti would have implications concerning Naas’s performance in the Tidy Towns competition.

“We hope to get rid of this before the Tidy Towns season starts. It is very bad around Naas and getting worse,” he told the meeting, adding that the the ESB still expects to access to land to carry out its own work.

Cllr Fintan Brett also criticised the company saying “no other semi-state body behaves like the ESB, this is typical of them.”

Cllr Brett added: “When you ring them the first question you’re asked is ‘where did you get the number?’”

Kildare County Council said it has concerns about removing graffiti from private property like poles, walls and buildings.

According to the council there are implications to consider such as possible claims against it if the removal resulted in damage to the property. He said the owner or occupier of the property should deal with any graffiti issue.