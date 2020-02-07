Ten new homes in €1m development in Carbury refused permission

Planning permission has been refused for a proposed development with a value of over €1m for 10 new homes in Carbury.

The dwellings consisted of two semi-detached 2-bedroom two-storey houses.

Also in the designs of the development with an estimated value of €1.17m were four semi-detached 1-bedroom ground floor maisonettes with own door access.

The rest of the development was made up of four semi-detached 1-bedroom first floor maisonettes with own door access at ground level.

The site of the proposed properties is Oakwood Park, Derrinturn.