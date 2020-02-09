Dickensian antiques up for sale in Kilcullen house contents auction

The contents of a unique 18th century property located on the edge of the Curragh in Co Kildare will go under the hammer on February 18 in Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

‘New Park House’ was purchased by the Phelan family just over a hundred years ago. Filled with art antiques and rare books, the contents of the house are bound to attract as much interest as the house itself which sold for €3.2 million in October last

First Edition of Charles Dickens classic

A book of note on offer is a first edition Nicholas Nickleby by Charles Dickens, which should attract interest given the current revival in all things Dickensian.

The house is filled with artefacts including six large mirrors, numerous persian rugs, and antique books such as family bibles. Arthur Phelan is something of an art collector and notable in the auction are The Fisherman’s Return oil on Canvas by Samuel Edmonston, A Stable Interior by JF Herring and Still Life by Andreas Gyulya Bubernik.

The 18th century house New Park has survived a lively history, as it was burnt down in the rising of 1798. Thankfully New Park House was completely rebuilt by the insurance money given at the time by the then government. Luckily for the Phelan family as they bought New Park in 1919.h and York before retiring to stud.

New Park House is in good condition with three floors and a dairy in the basement

There is an impressive entrance hall with a drawing room and dining room on either side, both beautifully proportioned rooms with 11ft ceilings.

On the first floor there are 6 bedrooms and a bathroom. The basement comprises several rooms including the original kitchen and various stores. All rooms are filled with art, furniture and antiques.

Viewing in New Park House on Sat, Sun and Mon 15 to 17 12pm to 6pm each day and from 9am morning of sale.

Auction of contents by Sean Eacrett auctioneers: on 18th February @ 12pm in Fallons Restaurant Kilcullen County Kildare.