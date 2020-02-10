Lip Sync fundraiser planned for Two Mile House projects

The committee behind the Two Mile House community centre will join forces with Two Mile House GAA to host a fundraising lip sync battle on Saturday April 4 at the Killashee hotel.

The organisers say it promises to be a great fundraiser and social evening for the community.

Planning permission has been received for the community centre will be located within the village of Two Mile House adjacent to the National School on a site purchased by the parish a number of years ago.

The proposed centre will consist of a mixed use hall with associated meeting rooms, sports equipment storage room, kitchen and other ancillary rooms.

It is envisaged that the hall will be able to accommodate approximately 300 people seated and can accommodate a basketball court/indoor football.

The development is currently at detailed design stage and it is hoped to go to tender for the main works contract early in 2020 with works commencing in mid to late 2020 subject to funding being in place.

It will also host a place for the young people of the community to meet outside school, like a youth club or a disco.