Breakfast fundraiser raises €6,554 for Kildare Day Care Centre

A cheque for €6,554 raised from this year's Christmas Eve breakfast fundraiser was presented to the St Vincent de Paul Day Care Centre on Bride St last week.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said: “The event, which has taken place for the last number of years, continues to be a tremendous success, mainly thanks to the hard work of our committed volunteers and our sponsors who make it possible.

“I don’t want to start naming them in case I miss any but they know who they are and their contribution is deeply appreciated by all those in the Day Care Centre.’’

St Conleth’s Day Care Centre in Kildare is now over 30 years old having been established in 1981. In all the years since its original launch, it has catered for well over 1,000 clients.

“Apart from the dedicated care that has been given to these clients by the staff in the centre, for many of them, it has represented their primary social outlet and has given purpose and meaning to their lives,” she added.

“In particular, the service provided at the centre means an enhanced quality of life for the clients and affords them more independence and social contact in a safe and friendly environment.”