Weather update: Storm Ciara causing localised flooding - drivers, beware!

Whilst stormy weather lies ahead in terms of forming a new government, Storm Ciara is making its impact here in Co Kildare.

Met Eireann have warned that strong to gale force west to southwest winds will continue, with severe and damaging gusts likely, particularly during the morning/early afternoon.

There will also be an elevated risk of coastal flooding but please note, already the heavy rain and winds are causing localised flooding across the county. Drive slowly and be prepared to stop suddenly in the event of flooding or fallen trees.

It remains very wet this morning with heavy and thundery downpours.

Brightening up during the afternoon, with sunny spells and widespread blustery showers. Afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Tonight will stay windy with strong to near gale force westerly winds, steering in a scattering of showers, some of which will be wintry especially on hills, and with the risk of hail and thunder.

Tomorrow will be very cold and becoming very windy again with a significant wind chill factor. Very showery too, wintry at times, with hail, sleet and snow. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty, increasing strong to gale force. Highs of only 4 to 6 degrees.