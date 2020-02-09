How to brand your business and turn it into a success fairytale!

Niamh Sherwin Barry, co-founder of The Irish Fairy Door Company and The Content Fairy, will be the guest speaker at an upcoming event in Celbridge Manor on Tuesday, 18. Hosted by Network Ire Kildare, the event will commence at 7.30pm and is entitled 'Tell Your Story, Bring your Brand Alive'.

“Because of her experience and massive success with The Irish Fairy Door Company and her new consultancy The Content Fairy, Niamh Sherwin Barry has been mentoring SMEs all over Ireland on how to connect with their customers" said Tara Lane, President Network Ireland Kildare branch.

"She is adept at helping them to create really strong brand messaging” said Tara (photographed below).

“For example, is your brand messaging on point? Are you telling your customers what they really need to know about your product or service? Are you breaking through the noise online and really connecting with your customer?

"So many SMEs have not yet realised the power of 'storytelling' for business. The ability to authentically connect with your customers is a fundamental part of business today” noted Tara.

“Our theme for 2020 is Grow with Network and this event is one of a series of events for our members and guests, to bring them excellent speakers who are experienced in growing a business.

“Niamh and the panel will share tips on how to identify what is unique about your business, the story behind the brand and how to deliver that message to your target market. We will also be able to network over tea and coffee and make new contacts. I look forward to welcoming everyone to the Celbridge Manor for a great evening of learning and making connections”.

This event is run in association with Local Enterprise Office Kildare and with the support of our Official Partners AIB and media partners, Kildare Post and Kildare Now.

Tickets are free for members and just €20 for non-members. Places are limited so be sure to book in advance https://www.eventbrite.com/o/network-ireland-kildare-branch-2284819559

Network Ireland Kildare Branch is an organisation for women in business, the professions and the arts. The Kildare branch has over 150 members from a large variety of professions, from sole traders to CEO’s of large organisations and employees. For further information, contact Tara at 087 978 9318.