First count results for Kildare North
SD's Catherine Murphy topping the poll with Sinn Féin's Reada Cronin in second place
KILDARE NORTH
Total poll 51, 327 12 candidates
Réada Cronin (SF) 8,705
Bernard Durkan (FG) 5,447
James Lawless (FF) 7, 029
Anthony Lawlor (FG) 3, 621
Pól Mac Mathuna (PBP) 861
Vincent P Martin (Greens) 5,100
David Monaghan (Ind) 197
Catherine Murphy (Soc Dem) 9,808
Séamus Ó Riain (Renua) 967
Frank O’Rourke (FF) 6,336
Emmet Stagg (Labour) 2,751
Wayne Swords (Ind) 123
The following candidates will be eliminated: Ui Riain, Swords, Mac Mathuna and Monagan
As no candidate has reached the quota of 10, 190, the second count will commence. Catherine Murphy is only 382 votes short of the quota.
