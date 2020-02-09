First count results for Kildare North

SD's Catherine Murphy topping the poll with Sinn Féin's Reada Cronin in second place

KILDARE NORTH

Total poll 51, 327     12 candidates 

Réada Cronin (SF)   8,705

Bernard Durkan (FG)  5,447

James Lawless (FF)   7, 029

Anthony Lawlor (FG)  3, 621

Pól Mac Mathuna (PBP)  861

Vincent P Martin (Greens)  5,100

David Monaghan (Ind)   197

Catherine Murphy (Soc Dem)  9,808

Séamus Ó Riain (Renua)  967

Frank O’Rourke (FF)   6,336

Emmet Stagg (Labour) 2,751

Wayne Swords (Ind)  123

The following candidates will be eliminated: Ui Riain, Swords, Mac Mathuna and Monagan

As no candidate has reached the quota of 10, 190, the second count will commence. Catherine Murphy is only 382 votes short of the quota.