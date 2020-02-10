"People are driving like lunatics" - Kildare mum has narrow escape on school run

A mother of who whose car mirror was smashed due to flying debris during the school run this morning has warned other road users to beware of road treacherous conditions.

The woman, who didn't want her name disclosed, was driving from Brannockstown towards a primary school in Naas when a vehicle in front drove at speed over branches which flung them towards her car and damaged the driver's side.

Driving conditions were very difficult at the time as snow and sleet was fallling.

She told KildareNow: "I was travelling to drop my kids to school this morning on the R412 from Brannockstown heading towards Naas.

"I had slowed down as hail and snow was falling approximately 8.45am.

"A white/silver jeep was on the other side of the road heading towards Brannockstown.

"I could see that on that branches of a tree were on the road.

"The jeep didn't slow and hit the tree pieces at speed, the tree flew up into the air and hit the side of my car breaking the mirror and damaging the side of my car.

"The jeep didn't stop and drove at speed.

"The lady in a vehicle behind me pulled up beside me as she had witnessed the whole thing and she also couldn't get a registration due to the speed the driver was travelling on a dangerous road at the best of times."

The woman asked other road users to drive carefully in the conditions.

She explained: "Please ask people to be aware of the conditions on the road and slow down.

"Had the tree hit my windscreen the outcome would of been very different.

"People are driving like lunatics on the roads."

AA Roadwatch warned that snow was sticking on roads in parts of Co Kildare and that extreme caution is advised.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland is in place until 8pm this evening.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Ireland is in place all day today and all day tomorrow.