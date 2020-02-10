Trees blocked roads in Kildare as Storm Ciara continues to blow

number of roads across Co Kildare have been blocked or partially obstructed by fallen trees over the past 48 hours due to Storm Ciara.

A Yellow Weather Warning remains in place for Kildare and the rest of Ireland until 8pm today.

AA Roadwatch said: "Watch out for wind-blown debris on all routes.

"Allow extra space between your vehicle and other road users, especially vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists."

The road between Millicent Crossroads and Digby Bridge was blocked for a time on Sunday after a tree fell over on the route.

Met Eireann said Storm Ciara will continue to produce winds with mean speeds of 50-65km/h and gusts generally of between 90 and 110km/h.

On Sunday, Met Eireann had upgraded the Warning level to Orange for Kildare.

Many sporting events were cancelled or postponed - such as racing at Punchestown which was re-scheduled to Tuesday.





