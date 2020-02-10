GENERAL ELECTION 2020: Tense battle for the final seat in Kildare South

Stay up to date here with the Leinster Leader / KildareNow live election blog.

The much anticipated election of Sinn Fein's Patricia Ryan has taken place at the Kildare South count in Punchestown and Mark Wall of Labour has been eliminated - despite a strong showing.

Bidding to win the seat once held by his father Jack, Mark lost out when the votes of independent candidate Fiona McLoughlin Healy were distributed.

Now, his votes will be crucial to the final outcome.

Fine Gael's Martin Heydon looks safe on 9,651 votes and so does Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin with 8,936 votes, followed by Independent Dr Cathal Berry (8270).

The last seat could evolve into a close run thing between O'Loughlin and Berry and neither may reach the quota.