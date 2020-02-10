Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at 129kph in a 60kph zone
Pic courtesy of Kildare Garda Division
The Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at 129kph in a 60kph zone in wet and greasy road conditions today.
The driver was arrested and charged for dangerous driving.
A penalty fine of up to €5,000 and a 2-year driving ban could result in an upcoming court appearance.
Gardai are appealing for drivers to slow down on the roads.
