Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at 129kph in a 60kph zone

Gardai

Paula Campbell

Reporter:

Paula Campbell

Pic courtesy of Kildare Garda Division

The Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at 129kph in a 60kph zone in wet and greasy road conditions today.

The driver was arrested and charged for dangerous driving.

A penalty fine of up to €5,000 and a 2-year driving ban could result in an upcoming court appearance.

Gardai are appealing for drivers to slow down on the roads.