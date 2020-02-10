LATEST: Outgoing TD Fiona O'Loughlin concedes defeat in Kildare South

On an afternoon of intense drama, outgoing Fianna Fáil deputy Fiona O'Loughlin has conceded defeat to Dr Cathal Berry (Ind) prior to the final count in South Kildare.

Dr Berry and FG’s Martin Heydon should now be elected on the 8th count to follow in the footsteps of new TD - Cllr Patricia Ryan of Sinn Fein.

