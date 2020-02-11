Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 11

The death has occurred of Rose Doyle (née Cahill)

Edenburt, Virginia, Cavan / Athy, Kildare

The death has occurred peacefully at Cavan General Hospital of Rose Doyle (nee Cahill), Edenburt, Virginia, Co. Cavan and Whitecastle Lawn, Athy, Co. Kildare, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John and her brothers Phil and Will and sisters Nell and Betty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, Jim, Bartle, Di, Ann and Peggy, her nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, her stepsons, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieborough Road, Virginia, Co. Cavan (A82YV58), on Wednesday, 12 February, from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal On Thursday morning, arriving at St. Matthew's Church, Maghera for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Moone Cemetery, Athy, arriving at approx. 2 o'clock.

Rose's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of CastleManor Nursing Home and Medical 1, Cavan General Hospital for the exceptional care and kindness shown to Rose.

'May her gentle soul Rest In Peace'



The death has occurred of Adam Fairtlough, Kilmurray, Johnstownbridge, Kildare

Adam Fairtlough, Hermitage House, Johnstown Bridge, Enfield, Co. Meath, passed away on February 9th 2020. Loving husband of Helen, cherished father of Stuart, Hazel and Andrew. Sadly missed by his sister Serena and her husband Jack, also missed by Enita, Michael and Fiona, adored grandfather of Oliver and Alex Kate, his sister-in-law Margaret and brother-in-law John, relatives and his many friends.

Rest Peacefully Adam

Reposing at Murty O'Neill and Sons Funeral Home, Derrinturn, Carbury, (W91 X2NO) on Wednesday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Service in Carbury Parish Church on Thursday at 11am, thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium for reception at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of John Lauri KELLY

Coolock, Dublin / Moyvalley, Kildare

KELLY John Lauri (late of Coolock village, Dublin and formerly of Moyvalley, Co. Kildare) 9th February 2020, peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by his loving family. Deeply missed by his loving wife Eileen and loving father to Aidan, John and Orla; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Carmel, son-in-law Gareth, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, on Tuesday between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Wednesday, 12th February, to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice.



he death has occurred of Kevin Moran

Leixlip, Kildare

MORAN, Kevin (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) February 8th 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Julia, dear brother of Brendan, Dympna and the late Paddy and brother-in-law of Agnes. Sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village, on Tuesday evening 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Johannes Muller

Monasterevin, Kildare

The death has occurred of Johannes Muller Monasterevin County Kildare (ex army officer). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and ever loving family.

Rest In Eternal Peace.

Fly Into Waiting Arms

Removal on Wednesday (12th Feb) arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin.

House Private Please.



The death has occurred of Marie CARBERRY

Straffan, Kildare / Dublin

Carberry, Marie (Straffan, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballybane, Co. Dublin) 8th February 2020 peacefully at home after a long illness; beloved wife of David (O’Neill) and loving mother of Rachel and Rónan. She will be sadly missed by her family, her parents Dermot and Aíne, sister Sheila, brother Paul, mother-in-law Elva, father-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Killian, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

A Service in celebration of Marie’s life will take place on Wednesday (12th February) at 10.30 o’c in Newlands Cross Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and Dogs Trust Ireland.