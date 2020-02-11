A new chapter for well-known Kildare bookstore as it seeks to expand

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for an extension to a popular bookstore.

The designs for Farrell & Nephew in Newbridge feature a ground floor extension to the rear of the existing retail premises on the Main Street.

The proposed extension will link the main building to a toilet and a store located.

Also planned are minor modifications to the rear of the retail area.

The family run business was established in 1957.

It also stocks stationery, art & craft materials, teacher supplies and giftware.