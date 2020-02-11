There is not a single patient on a trolley in Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital

There are no patients on trolleys today in Naas Hospital.

It's a remarkable achievement because overcrowding numbers at the facility generally moves between low single digits and well in excess of thirty.

Figures are compiled for every hospital in Ireland on a daily basis by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

It is unusual for the hospital to have no patients on trolleys.