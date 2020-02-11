Work to start on 385 new homes in €42m project in Newbridge

Work is due to begin on a €41m residential project in Newbridge which is due to take place in phases over four years in total.

Main contractor Ballymore Group is expected to commence works on the 13-hectare site off Station Road in the town.

The new homes will be located between Sexes Road, Roseberry Hill, Mooney's Road, Rickardstown House and Station Road.

A total of 385 dwellings will include:

327 2 storey 3/4 bed houses;

24 1 and 2 bed apartments;

24 2 and 3 bed units,

6 2-storey 2-bed townhouses;

4 no. 3-storey 3-bed townhouses

The development includes a two-storey crèche building and a public open space.

The project's architect, planning consultant, quantity surveyor, consulting engineers and landscape consultants are all Dublin-based.