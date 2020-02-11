Whitewater Shopping Centre workers concerned at new parking charges

Retail staff who work in Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge have hit out at an increase in parking charges.

Around 1,700 parking spaces in the multi-storey complex are managed by Euro Car Parks Ireland which said it was forced to increase fees on Monday, February 3 due to rising costs of business.

The company also said that free parking which shoppers enjoyed from Monday to Wednesday mornings until 12 noon was ended on January 29 last.

A public notice erected by Euro Car Parks Ireland informing customers of the increases said: “Due to the rising costs of business, on February 3, 2020, the hourly and daily rate of the car park will increase.

“The hourly rate will be €1.60 per hour or part thereof.

“The seven-day ticket increases to €15 while the monthly tickets will increase to €60.”

Euro Car Parks Ireland also thanked customers for their continued custom and support.

Euro Car Parks Ireland is one of Ireland’s leading parking management specialists and manage and operate car parks for local and public authorities, shopping centres, retail and leisure parks, hospitals, airports and railway stations.

However a worker at Whitewater Shopping Centre told the Leader the increases in parking charges will hit him and his colleagues hard.

He said: “To a lot of people this increase just looks like a bit of an inconvenience.

“However, for the workers of the Whitewater Shopping Centre, it’s a lot more than that.

“This is absolutely crippling, especially to someone on minimum wage.



Lowest Paid

“Retail workers are some of the lowest paid in society and for the ones that work there, parking is a major expense.”

He added: “To put it into perspective, a yearly fee has risen by €240, from €480 per year to €720!

“That’s the guts of €1,000 just to park at your workplace which is unacceptable to me and my colleagues.”

