Public meeting to be held over soil recovery facility in Monasterevin

This week Councillor Kevin Duffy has announced a public meeting is to take place in Monasterevin Community Centre on Thursday February 20 at 8pm.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed soil recovery facility at Ballykelly, Monasterevin.

Kildare County Council has recently received a planning application to establish an inert soil waste recovery facility to provide for the importation of ca. 1,047 million tonnes of natural inert waste. The site is located at Ballykelly near the proposed Barrow Blueway project, Ballykelly GFC, Ballykelly Distillery project and residential and agriculture uses.

Speaking this week Cllr Duffy said “I am arranging a Town Hall meeting for all interested parties to meet and discuss the proposed project, advantages, disadvantages, and what planning observations if any we as a community should lodge with Kildare County Council for their consideration in the determination of the proposed project. I would like to stress that the meeting is not to take one side in relation to this project but to have a balanced and honest discussion about the implications such a development will have on Monasterevin. I have written to the haulage company and requested they attend and I hope the residents of the area and local community groups will be in attendance also.”