Death Notices for Kildare for today: Thursday, February 13

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Sherry, Leinster Cottages, Maynooth, Kildare

Sherry, Thomas (Tommy), Leinster Cottages, Maynooth, Co.Kildare and late of Blackditch, Cherry Orchard Cottages, Dublin, February 10th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, deeply regretted by his loving nieces Marian and Geraldine, their partners Barney and Tommy, grandnephew Cian, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his niece Marian's residence in The Arches, Silken Vale, Maynooth, on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church Maynooth, for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

The death has occurred of Adam Fairtlough

Kilmurray, Johnstownbridge, Kildare

Adam Fairtlough, Hermitage House, Johnstown Bridge, Enfield, Co. Meath, passed away on February 9th 2020. Loving husband of Helen, cherished father of Stuart, Hazel and Andrew. Sadly missed by his sister Serena and her husband Jack, also missed by Enita, Michael and Fiona, adored grandfather of Oliver and Alex Kate, his sister-in-law Margaret and brother-in-law John, relatives and his many friends.

Rest Peacefully Adam

Reposing at Murty O'Neill and Sons Funeral Home, Derrinturn, Carbury, (W91 X2NO) on Wednesday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Service in Carbury Parish Church on Thursday at 11am, thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium for reception at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, please.



The death has occurred of Sheila Hannon (née Walker)

Melitta Park, Kildare Town, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow

Formerly of Carlow Town.

Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, daughters Sharon and Esther, son Joe, sons-in-law Ger and Ken, daughter-in-law Jackie,

granddaughters Jessica and Sarah, great-grandchildren Jack and Orlaith, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sheila rest in peace

Reposing at McWey’s Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare town, on Thursday, from 3pm. Rosary at 7pm.

Removal on Friday at 10.30am, to arrive at St. Brigid’s Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare.

Family flowers, only. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital Athy.

Donations box in church.



The death has occurred of Anne Domican (née Murphy)

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Liffey View and Highfield, Newbridge.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Damien, Niall and James, daughters Catherine and Gillian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers and sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Anne rest in peace.

Reposing at her family home from 4 pm on Friday with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish, Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 am.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the "Friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh ". Donations box in church.