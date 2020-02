Gardaí advise people in Kildare to be aware of ‘Romance’ fraud ahead of Valentine's Day

An Garda Síochána have issued a warning today ahead of St Valentine's Day to warn members of the public to be aware of "Romance" fraud. In 2019, 75 cases of Romance Fraud were reported to Gardaí. The victims were both male and female. The total losses suffered were in excess of €1,000,000.

This particular fraud is enabled via online dating sites or other social media by fraudsters who will provide the victims with well-prepared stories designed to deceive.

The victims develop online relationships with the fraudsters, who use fake identities, photographs and life stories. Inevitably, the fraudster will ask their victim for money. The fraudster will continue to ask for money until the victim has no more money to give or realise they are being conned. This crime often leaves vulnerable people with a feeling of hurt and mistrust in addition to their financial loss.

The warning signs include:

The fraudster asking the victim to communicate by instant messaging, text or phone calls rather than messaging through the dating website

The fraudster will start asking for money for various reasons, starting with low amounts: to pay for travel to meet the victim to pay moving expenses (ship furniture and pay customs) to pay medical expenses for a sick child or relative to invest in a guaranteed business opportunity to pay a tax bill or other spurious reason

No meetings in person take place. The fraudster will present reasons for not meeting, or may arrange to meet and then cancel

The fraudster will avoid personal questions, but will ask plenty

They will ask for money to be transferred to bank accounts abroad or via money transfer agencies to locations outside of Ireland

Phone calls from Irish numbers or lodgements to Irish bank accounts should not be considered as evidence that the person is genuine

In one case an Irish victim developed a relationship with a male on a dating website. He gained her trust and she sent him €62,000 over a period of time. In another case, a victim linked up with a female in an on-line chat room and ended up sending her €50,000.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau advises the public as follows: