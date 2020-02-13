Two-car collision on the N81 road into Blessington
One of the cars at the scene
Blessington Fire Crew responded to a two-car collision on the N81 yesterday evening.
The incident happened at the the Sandybanks area of Brittas.
Dublin Fire Brigade also attended the incident.
Photographs by Wicklow Fire Service showed one badly damaged car facing into a ditch while another vehicle was stopped on the road.
There were extremely long southbound delays on the route while emergency services worked at the scene.
