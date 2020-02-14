Croí Laighean Credit Union: local loans for local people

Last year Croí Laighean Credit Union issued almost 8,000 loans to our members. With seven full time lenders across our network, this means that we can approve loans for our members within hours. Over the last 12 months we have approved 99 per cent of all loans for local people and businesses throughout our common bond.

Croí Laighean Credit Union and our dedicated loans team are proud of the positive impact our services are making on the lives of our members and our community. One of the beliefs that we hold dearly is to ensure the loan services we offer members fit their individual needs. The personal face to face time that our members receive with our dedicated loans team is what sets us apart from other financial institutions.

Member Services Centre in Coill Dubh

Croí Laighean Credit Union has opened a Member Services Centre in our Coill Dubh Branch. The Member Services Centre is a dedicated telephone service and our team average 2,800 calls per month and ensure that 100 per cent of calls are answered or called back within one hour. Members can have questions answered, access services and apply for a loan through the centre.

This leads to a simple loan application process and a quick turnaround time with our loans decisions. Our Members Services teams have handled nearly 600 loans over the last six months.

Commenting on the success of Croí Laighean’s lending, Catherine Boyce, Lending Manager said:

“There has been a significant enhancement to our loan service offering in the past number of years and it’s important to note that we don’t just lend small personal loans. We lend everything from travel loans, student loans, to bigger home improvements loans, mortgages, business loans and community loans.

"I would encourage existing members and new members within our common bond to call us or pop into any our seven branches and have a chat with our local loans staff”. In 2019, Croí Laighean Credit Union issued 37 million in loans and in 2020 we have more to lend!"

About us

Croí Laighean Credit Union now has over 38,000 members in our common bond which stretches from Rhode, Co Offaly in the West to Leixlip, Co. Kildare in the East. We now have seven branches: Edenderry, Coill Dubh, Clane, Leixlip, Allenwood, Carbury and Prosperous.