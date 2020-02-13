A few romantic touches for your home this Valentine's week!

As St Valentine’s Day approaches, I thought we would explore romantic décor to give you some inspiration on how to add some romantic touches to your home.

Romantic interiors can be created using different styles depending on your taste; elegant and glamorous, cosy and whimsical or dark and sultry. Here’s a brief overview on some styles.

Above, romantic florals with gardenia fabric by Romo from Aspire Design

Romantic Soft Florals

Soft elegant florals can look so pretty in any room and the elegance of their intricate floral detailing give a soft romantic ambience to your room. Wallpaper or fabrics is a lovely way to introduce elegant florals to your space. You can either opt to wallpaper your full room or a feature wall. Add soft silks or opulent velvets to enhance the overall scheme.

Dark and Sultry - Parisian living, layer your scheme with different textures and shades

If soft and feminine isn’t really your vibe you could consider going dark and sultry for a dramatic look. When working with darker interiors it’s important to layer your scheme with different textures to ensure you add depth and interest. This picture of modern bedroom with its black walls, animal hide rug and orb lighting pendant is a great example of a sultry bedroom scheme. The candles in the fireplace add a romantic touch whilst its ambient light help soften the scheme.

Romantic Hideaways - a free standing twin bath

Nothing says romance like a weekend getaway. So whether you’re inspired by a rustic cabin in the mountains or a stylish Parisian apartment, you can try to recreate this look in your home. For a rustic cabin, think of deep pile rugs, open fires and layers of cosy cushions in linens, wools and velvets. To recreate the Parisian apartment, think classic and chic with elegant full-length silk curtains and luxurious velvets. Tall ceilings and architectural detailing help enhance this romantic interior.

Blush Pinks (above) with Sarouk Prints by Romo from Aspire Design

Subtle dusky pinks and rose hues are a soft way to add some romance to your room. Think full length silk curtains for that feeling or opulence mixed with layers of soft velvet upholstery to create an inviting romantic setting that is not too feminine. This living room uses soft pinks for curtains to give an elegant romantic touch to this home.

Romantic Touches (flowers and night lights above)

The bed takes centre stage in any bedroom so it’s a very important element. For romantic interiors consider a four-poster bed or a soft luxurious velvet upholstered headboard for added comfort and style. A free standing twin bath will also add a romantic touch to any home.

Romantic Accessories - romantic bedroom above with gardenia print by Romo from Aspire Design

For less expensive options consider framing a meaningful photo, adding some mini bouquets to unexpected areas such as a bathroom, bedside cabinet etc, lighting a fire and adding some scented candles.

I hope you found this column enjoyable and I that you all have a romantic week. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns then please drop me an email with your suggestions. Thanks, Louise - winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown, 086 399 9926 info@aspiredesign.ie