€7,000 worth of tools was stolen from Kildare new build

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after €7,000 worth of tools was stolen from a new build in Derrinturn on February 7 at 6pm.



The injured party is building a house in the area and returned to find a window had been smashed and €7,000 worth of tools stole from the new house.



Contact Naas gardai if you have any information about the raid or if you are offered the tools for sale