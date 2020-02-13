€7,000 worth of tools was stolen from Kildare new build
Crime
Kildare gardai are appealing for information after €7,000 worth of tools was stolen from a new build in Derrinturn on February 7 at 6pm.
The injured party is building a house in the area and returned to find a window had been smashed and €7,000 worth of tools stole from the new house.
Contact Naas gardai if you have any information about the raid or if you are offered the tools for sale
