Gym included in plans for new housing development
A gym has been included in the designs for a 84-home development in Ballymore Eustace.
Main contractor Ballymore Group is due to begin work on the first phase of 84 dwellings.
The project spanning six hectares is expected to have a two year build.
The mix of houses and apartments range in size from one bedroom to four bedrooms.
The plans include a crèche, single storey residents’ gym (90sqm), a medical clinic with four consultants’ suites, a retail unit and Design Centre/office.
Green areas, parking, footpaths, cycle facilities are included.
There are also two pedestrian bridges over a local stream.
