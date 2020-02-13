Gym included in plans for new housing development

A gym has been included in the designs for a 84-home development in Ballymore Eustace.

Main contractor Ballymore Group is due to begin work on the first phase of 84 dwellings.

The project spanning six hectares is expected to have a two year build.

The mix of houses and apartments range in size from one bedroom to four bedrooms.

The plans include a crèche, single storey residents’ gym (90sqm), a medical clinic with four consultants’ suites, a retail unit and Design Centre/office.

Green areas, parking, footpaths, cycle facilities are included.

There are also two pedestrian bridges over a local stream.