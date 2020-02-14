Kildare GAA assault charge denied

A 54 year old Kildare GAA club team manager has appeared before Naas District Court charged with assaulting an official at Hawkfield Newbridge.

Fergal Power, Hatley, New road, Straffan, is charged with assault causing harm to Owen Murphy at the GAA ground on August 29 last year.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said it is alleged that after words between Celbridge team manager, Mr Power, and Owen Murphy, a GAA linesman, there was “a bit of an altercation” and Mr Power headbutted Mr Murphy.

David Powderly, solicitor, representing Mr Power said his clint is “strenuously denying” the allegation and it will be contested.

The case has been adjourned until April 23.