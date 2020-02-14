Former Kildare star Larry Tompkins puts pub up for sale

Former Kildare footballer Larry Tompkins is selling his pub in Cork city.

Tompkins, who has three All Star awards, played for Kildare for the first part of his inter county career.



The Lavitt's Quay bar has become one of Cork's best-loved sports bars, particularly supporters of racing, GAA, rugby and soccer.

Tompkins is retiring from the pub trade.

Estate agents Lisney said the street corner premises which extends to 496 sq m over three levels.

It includes a licensed premises on the 135 sq m ground floor augmented by a 180 sq m first-floor function room/lounge bar with fitted kitchen.

The 180 sq m second floor accommodates two bedrooms, sitting living room, bathroom, offices and other rooms.

Its location is adjacent to the Cork Opera House and close to Patrick Street, Cork's main shopping street, as well as to shopping centres at Merchant's Quay, Paul Street and Half Moon.

Tompkins has traded successfully in the Lavitt's Quay premises since 1998.

The estate agents said the pub enjoys a current sound annual turnover and also offers scope to increase the business through new management.

Kildare native

Born in Rathmore outside Naas in 1963, Tompkins played football for Rathmore and Eadestown.

While a pupil at Blessington Vocational School, he was captain of the Wicklow Vocational Schools team that won the Leinster championship in 1980.

He went on to play for Kildare from 1979 until 1985 and scored 2-33 during his career with the Lilywhites.



He later went to the US to find work and when he returned he settled in Crosshaven in Co Cork.



He then captained Cork to the All-Ireland title in 1990 and served as manager from 1996 until 2003.