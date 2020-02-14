Gardai seeking assistance with missing person Kyle Doyle 17 years from Wicklow

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Kyle Doyle, 17 years, who is missing from Arklow area of Wicklow since February 12, 2020.

He is described as being 6 foot, with strawberry blonde hair, of athletic/strong build with brown eyes. When last seen Kyle was wearing a black Nike jacket, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and multi-coloured runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Kyles wellbeing. It is believed Kyle may be in the Gorey area of Co. Wexford.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Arklow on 0402 32304.