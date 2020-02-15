Teenager jailed for dangerous driving in west Kildare

A 19-year-old Kildare man convicted on four counts of dangerous driving has been jailed for 20 months, five months on each charge, following a series of incidents on Monday, April 17, 2017.

Jake Krieger, Ticknevin, Carbury, was stopped by gardai at Killina. After being asked some questions, he accelerated from the scene.

Gardai alerted colleagues and a road block was set up at Allenwood. Mr Krieger tried to avoid it and hit the front passenger side of a garda car.

He drove through Allenwood at high speed, went through a stop sign at Kilmurray and eventually hit a pillar to end a 21-kilometre pursuit at 10.45pm at night.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that Mr Krieger had no previous convictions and that the garda patrol car was written off.

Aishling Murphy, BL, representing Mr Krieger, said he had got his driving licence five days before the incident and had just bought the car half an hour before it.

She said her instructions were that after the gardai began to ask questions, Mr Krieger “panicked. She said his parents were hard working people who did not condone this and Mr Krieger had a job and paid maintenance for a young child. This was “a freak occurrence,” she said.

Judge Zaidan said this was “appalling behavour.” He gave him four conccurrent six year driving bans.