Cycle Cafés sought to promote cycling in Kildare

Kildare County Council is looking for local businesses who are interested in being considered as designated hosts for a Cycle Café on their premises.

The local authority said the bike-themed amenities would best suit local shops or service stations located in towns and villages.

The council wants to designate five Cycle Cafés this year initially, as part of Bike Week 2020.

Bike Week is a nationwide week-long promotion of bikes and cycling with themed events organised by councils, community groups and cycling groups.

Bike Week is an overall initiative of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Pit Stop

The purpose of a Cycle Café is to promote cycling and provide cyclists and cycling groups with a ‘pit stop’ to allow them a refreshment or toilet break along their route, the use of a bicycle repair unit if required and to take advantage of local attractions, amenities and tourism.

Each Cycle Café will be managed and maintained by the individual business owner solely.

The council said it will dentify and promote the local amenity shop/service station as a ‘Designated Cycle Café’ along a proposed new map of cycling routes for County Kildare.

The council said it may also assist with the installation of a bicycle repair unit and a bicycle parking station to successful applicants.

Some of the criteria for a designated cycle café would be that the premises have: tea/coffee facilities, food-deli counter, toilets and or changing area, seating area (inside and outside), plug/socket points for charging smart phone or other devices.

Bicycle Repair

Also suggested is an area for a bicycle parking station provided by the council and an area for a Bicycle Repair Unit provided by the council.

Closing date for submissions is Friday, February 28, and can be e-mailed to sustainabletransport@ kildarecoco.ie. or or post to: Declan Keogh, Road Safety, Cycling & Sustainable Transport Officer, Kildare County Council, Aras Chill Dara, Naas.

A council spokesperson said in a statement: “Kildare County Council is committed to ensuring that we provide safe and suitable cycle lanes and cycle routes for cyclists, where possible.

“This will be achieved with the resources and funding available to us.”