Kildare County Council planning to take more estates in charge this year

More Kildare estates will be taken in charge this year, meaning that residents won’t be responsible for their infrastructural works in the future.

Kildare County Council says it intends to list these residential areas for councillors on the various municipal districts.

However, KCC says that while every effort is made progress estates to this point, there are 84 sites around the county where building work is taking place currently.

And there are a further 36 sites where work is completed.

Additionally KCC is carrying out monitoring works at some 19 developments.

A number of councillors asked at a recent KCC meeting for details of estates taken in charge to be provided.

Priority

Many of the housing developments currently being built are providing a large number of residential units; and live construction sites are KCC’s priority because of the need to ensure that the work is to the required standard to enable the taking in charge process to run smoothly.

At the moment, KCC has some 180 requests from residential areas to be taken in charge.

And a number of these have issues to be addressed before this can happen. In some instances plans need to be agreed with Irish Water, before the money is found for these plans.

KCC official Tadhg McDonnell told the meeting that there has been quite an increase in house building in the county over the past 12 to 24 months ,but he said there is a proposal to augment staffing shortly.

The council was criticised over the management of bonds, set up to provide payment of some outstanding work in residential developments.