New courses in Kildare to help you learn life skills or improve job opportunities 

Want to learn valuable life skills or improve your job opportunities?



Affordable and easy-to-learn courses in Manual Handling, First Aid and Fire Safety are taking place in Kildare soon.



The Emergency First Aid company is owned and operated by Kildare resident Niamh Gaffney.

Niamh said: "I am a qualified emergency medical technician with eight years experience in the business and will be launching a new series of courses soon."



Evening Manual Handling courses will be starting soon in Kildare town and will cost €50 per person.

Evening courses will be running in Kildare town on Monday evenings and cost €50 each and cover Manual Handling, First Aid, CPR and defibrillators.

There will also be Saturday First Aid courses which are health and safety compliant and the required standard within workplaces.

Paediatric First Aid in your home

Niamh said: "We also come to your house and teach you and your family / friends how to deal with emergencies with your children

€300 for 2 hour session in your own home.

"We are also running ‘Little Emergencies‘ courses for your children teaching children from age 6 up how to help someone before help arrives."

Niamh added: "Emergency First Aid are your local health and safety provider and will either come to your business /house or you can attend one of our public courses.

For more information, contact Niamh at niamh@emergencyfirstaid.ie or 087 985 8112.

Visit: www.emergencyfirstaid.ie