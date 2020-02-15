Curragh car dismantlers get permission to take in up to 2,500 cars a year

Temporary permission for a period of three years has been granted to a firm to store end-of-life vehicles on its site in Ballysax in the Curragh.

All Spares (Kildare) Limited dismantles all makes and models of cars, vans and 4X4 vehicles.

It has also been approved to to increase the annual intake of vehicles from 400 vehicles to 2,500.

Kildare Co Council also granted permission for the installation of a vehicle crusher at the site.

The proposed development also requires a Waste Licence.



