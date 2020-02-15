Council blocks Kildare pub from building smoking area

Kildare Co Council has refused planning permission to a bar to build a smoking area.

The CI Bar (The Castle Inn) in Athy had sought permission to construct an external smoking area on its first floor level.

The proposed smoking area would be to the rear of the existing three-storey building.

However the Council blocked planning permission for the facility on Tuesday.

The applicants can modify their application and re-submit it or appeal the Council's decision to An Bord Pleanála.