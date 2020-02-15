Relay for Life Kildare team registrations now open

Relay 2020 is now well underway with team recruitment and so far teams have registered from Milltown, Newbridge, Nurney, Kildare, Naas, Brownstown and Monasterevin.

"This is indeed a good start but large gaps in north Kildare and also south of the county", said Peter O'Neill.

"We are urging volunteers from these areas to come on board and ensure that they will have representation at Relay which takes place August 8 and 9 this year at Naas Racecourse".

Irish Cancer Society are placing a lot more emphasis on Relay events countrywide this year which only shows the importance of this fundraising and consequently, Relay Kildare is looking forward to increased support at Naas Racecourse where management is delighted to host the event.

"Any individual or group looking for more detailed information shoulda contact committee as we are prepared to travel and discuss further", said Peter.

For team registration, contact Tina McCabe at 086 0508 400 or go online at Facebook page Relay For Life Kildare and follow instructions. For general information, contact Peter O Neill at 087 242 2380 or Chairperson Amy Mahon at 085 136 2373.