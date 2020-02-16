Kildare councillor calls for Naas bus to stop at Blanchardstown Hospital

A stop at Blanchardstown Hospital should be included on the bus route linking Naas with Dublin.

The call was made by Cllr Joe Neville. He has asked Kildare County Council to step in to encourage hospital management to allow the bus to stop there. He told a Kildare County Council meeting that hospital management does not believe there is enough space to facilitate a stop.“Kildare County Council should do what it can; I want the council to support the National Transport Authority,” he said.

However KCC offical Gerry Halton pointed out that the bus service is run by a private operator on behalf of the NTA) and Blanchardstown Hospital “is not in Kildare’s jurisdiction”.