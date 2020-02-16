Kildare property watch: New phase of Oak Park, Naas, launched on the market

The second phase of Oak Park in Naas is being launched on the market, following the successful launch of the development last year. Oak Park is an award winning new development of three and four bedroom family homes by Cairn PLC, in an excellent location convenient to Naas town on the Blessington Road.

Appealing to a variety of buyers, these A-rated energy efficient homes offer extensive living and bedroom space, stylish kitchens and bathrooms. Currently there are over 70 homes occupied in the development with the residents enjoying all that Oak Park has to offer.

Oak Park has a lovely parkland feel to it, with a 14-acre residents’ park and plenty of open green spaces. Situated on an elevated point, it boasts impressive and beautiful views over the surrounding Kildare countryside.

Cairn PLC are releasing for sale through joint selling agents Coonan New Homes and Hooke & MacDonald 20 three and four bedroom houses at Oak Park.

The three bedroom houses (116 – 119 sq.m. / 1,251 – 1,281 sq.ft.) are priced from €315,000; the four bedroom houses (137.6 – 170.4 sq.m. /1,481 – 1,834 sq.ft.) are priced from €360,000.

Showhouses will be open for viewing on Saturday and Sunday, February 15 and 16, from 12 midday to 1.30pm.

For more information, contact Will Coonan, Coonan New Homes, on willc@coonan.com or 045 832020.