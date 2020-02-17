Public drinking water stations for Athy

A pilot programme to install a number of drinking water stations throughout Athy will be considered by the council.

Chair Mark Wall tabled the motion at this month's Municipal District meeting which was held on Monday, February 17.

Members heard that there was no objection in principal to the provision of water stations. However the Parks Section do not have a budget to provide or install water stations or to meet the ongoing running or maintenance costs.

Councillors heard that Water Services Department can assist with the project if considered as a pilot. There is €50,000 seed fund available for Climate Action initiatives and members were told that the costs could be taken from this fund.

It was agreed to look into it and if the budget can be provided then the council will give consideration for the best and most feasible locations for them.

If given the go-ahead it will be run as a pilot programme for the county and a number of drinking water stations will then be installed throughout the town of Athy.