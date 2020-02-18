Trumpet player breaking speed limit will have to face the music in court now

A driver who was on his way to play the trumpet in a band was speeding nearly double the limit.

Naas Roads Policing Unit said the motorist was charged with dangerous driving and will be appearing in court soon.

The Gardaí said on Twitter: "This driver was as bold as brass as he was detected at a speed of 174km/h in a 100km/h zone last night on his way to blow his own trumpet at a gig.

"Unfortunately he’ll have to explain his trumpet skills before another gig in Court soon!"