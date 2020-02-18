Woman arrested and detained re fatal shooting in Lucan

Rose B O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Rose B O'Donoghue

Gardai have confirmed the commencement of a "sensitive" investigation, but declined to comment any further.

Gardaí have arrested a female in her 30s, this morning, Tuesday 18 February 2020, in relation to the fatal shooting of a man in Lucan on 18th November 2019.

She is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A male in his 30s who was arrested yesterday morning, remains detained at Lucan Garda Station.

The male in his 40s who was arrested yesterday, has been released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.