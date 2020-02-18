New DIY store opens within short driving distance of Kildare customers

A new DIY retailer has opened a superstore just a short driving distance from potential Kildare customers.

The Screwfix store in Sandyford Business Park has created 15 new jobs in the areas across retail management, service assistants and supervisor roles.

The company said there is the potential for the business to open up to 40 stores over the coming years, creating over 400 employment opportunities in Ireland.

Anthony Spencer of Screwfix.ie said; “The creation of bricks and mortar stores in Ireland is a major milestone for us and a direct result of the increasing demand from Irish tradespeople for our fantastic range of products.

"We’re delighted to officially open our doors here in Sandyford as well as Swords, Ennis and Waterford to date to help tradespeople get their jobs done quickly, affordably and on time.”

The store is open Monday to Friday (07.00 to 20.00), Saturday (07.00 to 18.00) and Sunday (10.00 to 18.00).