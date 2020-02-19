Kildare builders involved in high-rise €10m hotel in Dublin

A Kildare company is involved in a new seven-storey hotel worth nearly €10m being built in the centre of Dublin.

Contractors Cafferkey Civils Limited based in Maynooth have commenced groundworks for the site on Moore Lane off Parnell Street.

The hotel is a stone's throw from O'Connell Street and also close to the Ilac Shopping Centre and the Garden of Remembrance.

The premises is due to open in February 2021.

The seven-storey building overbasement level will comprise at total of 141 bedrooms.

Other facilities include and a public bar and licenced restaurant and a a reception/foyer area.

The total gross area of the proposed building is 4053 sq m which includes a basement of 517 sq m.

The hotel is being promoted by MK Dublin Limited based in Dublin 2.