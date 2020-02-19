Newbridge teenager held at gun point at home by intruder

Kildare gardai are investigating a raid on a house where a teenage girl was confronted by a male intruder carrying a gun at her home in Newbridge on February 16 at 7.30pm.

According to gardai in Kildare a brother and sister, both teenagers were at home in College Farm at the time when two males entered the property.

A male intruder met the teenage girl (16) on the stairs. He was carrying a gun and he tried to assault her. She managed to escape the scene and ran from the house with her brother.

Two males left without any injury and one bedroom was ransacked. Nothing appears to have been taken in the raid.

A description of one of the males said that he was wearing a black Canadian goose jacket and dark trousers, and holding a hand gun.



If you have any information about this incident please contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.