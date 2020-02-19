Kildare region has higher secure tenancy rights

The percent of those in consistent poverty in the MidEast region including Kildare has fallen from 8.9% to 5.4% between 2012 and 2018, according to a new report, ‘Ireland's UN SDGs 2019 – Report on Indicators for Goal 1 No Poverty.’

The report said region has a relatively high proportion of those with secure tenancy rights.

The report is the first in a series of Central Statistics Office (CSO) publications which will be used to monitor and report on how Ireland is progressing towards meeting its targets under the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The first report concerns poverty and a number of indicators of it, including property ownership, homelessness etc.

The report said 74% of the adult population of the Mid East (which comprises Kildare, Meath, Louth and Wicklow) has secure rights to tenancy.

Along with the Border region, this is the highest proportion in the State.

In Dublin, just 61% of the adult population have secure rights to tenancy.

The report, which uses figures from previous CSO reports found that 6,309 people were homeless in the State last December and 184 of these were in county Kildare.

It said that the % of those at risk of being in poverty in the MidEast fell from 16.2% in 2012 to 11.7% in 2018.

The CSO said the 17 UN SDGs are a set of global development targets adopted by the United Nations (UN) member countries in September 2015 to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

The UN SDGs are driving the global development agenda towards 2030 (Agenda 2030). They address global challenges including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

The CSO said the 17 goals are all interconnected, and in order to leave no one behind, the aim is to achieve them all by 2030. “They recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and help economic growth, while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.”