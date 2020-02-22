Rainbows programme in Kildare town to help children cope with loss
A new programme to help children cope with loss in the family structure will be run in the Parish Centre starting from next Tuesday.
The Rainbows Programme is a peer support programme for children and teenagers who have experienced a loss either through bereavement or separation and divorce.
“We will begin the programme on Tuesday, February 25, in the parish centre in Kildare town,” said organiser Joan Conlan. “Parents wishing to enrol their children may contact me at 087 9884269 or through any of the local schools or Kildare town parish centre.”
The programme is specifically designed to support children with bereavement and parental separation. Rainbows is a dedicated free service for children and young people. The Rainbows vision is that the grief experienced by children and young people in Ireland, following a significant loss in their lives through bereavement, parental separation or divorce, is recognised and that they are offered the understanding and support.
Rainbows is a national children’s voluntary service with an average of 6,000 children and young people coming into the service every year throughout Ireland.
Rainbows supports children and young people in groups. There are groups for children and young people who have been affected by the death of a close family member and there are groups for children and young people whose family has changed because their parents have separated or divorced,
